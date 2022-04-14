Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Citizens Financial Services (OTCBB:CZFS) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Services (OTCBB:CZFS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $76.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Citizens Financial Services, Inc. is the bank holding company for First Citizens National Bank. “

The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Citizens Financial Services has a 12-month low of $50.10 and a 12-month high of $65.00. The firm has a market cap of $195.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.46.

Citizens Financial Services ( OTCBB:CZFS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76. Citizens Financial Services had a net margin of 29.73% and a return on equity of 13.35%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Services will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Citizens Financial Services’s previous dividend of $0.47. This represents a yield of 3.02%. Citizens Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 33.58%.

Citizens Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Citizens Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts.

