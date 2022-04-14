Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Citizens Financial Services (OTCBB:CZFS) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Services (OTCBB:CZFS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $76.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.
According to Zacks, “Citizens Financial Services, Inc. is the bank holding company for First Citizens National Bank. “
The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Citizens Financial Services has a 12-month low of $50.10 and a 12-month high of $65.00. The firm has a market cap of $195.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.46.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Citizens Financial Services’s previous dividend of $0.47. This represents a yield of 3.02%. Citizens Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 33.58%.
About Citizens Financial Services (Get Rating)
Citizens Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Citizens Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Citizens Financial Services (CZFS)
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Ross Stores On The Verge Of Major Rally
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Citizens Financial Services (CZFS)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.