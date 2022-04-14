Zacks Investment Research Lowers Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPRGet Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is based in San Diego, United States. “

IIPR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $266.43.

Shares of IIPR stock opened at $183.44 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $192.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 40.23 and a beta of 1.63. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 1 year low of $162.81 and a 1 year high of $288.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 52.60 and a current ratio of 52.60.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPRGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $58.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.92 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 55.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $1.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.51%.

In related news, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total value of $69,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 1,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $34,279.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

