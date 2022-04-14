Zacks Investment Research Lowers Doma (NYSE:DOMA) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Doma (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Doma Holdings Inc. is using machine intelligence and its proprietary technology solutions for real estate closing experience for current and prospective homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. Doma Holdings Inc., formerly known as Capitol Investment Corp. V, is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on DOMA. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Doma from $14.00 to $7.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Doma in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a neutral rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.50.

NYSE DOMA opened at $1.90 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.64. Doma has a 12-month low of $1.74 and a 12-month high of $10.03.

Doma (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $137.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.40 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Doma will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark Ein purchased 332,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.40 per share, with a total value of $799,128.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOMA. Foundation Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Doma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,021,000. StepStone Group LP bought a new position in shares of Doma during the third quarter valued at approximately $110,108,000. SB Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Doma during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,768,000. Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Doma during the third quarter valued at approximately $18,500,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Doma during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,709,000. 16.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Doma

Doma Holdings Inc originates, underwrites, and provides title, escrow, and settlement services to homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Underwriting. The company also engages in title insurance underwriting business, including policies referred through its direct agents and third-party agents' channels; and provides services in the areas of purchase and refinance transactions in the residential real estate market.

