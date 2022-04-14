Zacks Investment Research Lowers Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Construction Partners Inc. is an infrastructure and road construction company. It provides construction products and services to public and private sectors. The company’s services include construction of highways, roads, bridges, airports and commercial and residential sites. Construction Partners Inc. is based in Alabama, United States. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Construction Partners from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Construction Partners from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.80.

Shares of Construction Partners stock opened at $26.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.28 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.49. Construction Partners has a fifty-two week low of $22.31 and a fifty-two week high of $44.99.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The business had revenue of $285.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.23 million. Construction Partners had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 5.16%. Construction Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Construction Partners will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,338,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,018,000 after purchasing an additional 16,855 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 89.0% in the 4th quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 2,288,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,042 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,154,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,363,000 after purchasing an additional 89,060 shares during the period. SunTx Capital Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. SunTx Capital Management Corp. now owns 814,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,967,000 after purchasing an additional 114,575 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 731,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,419,000 after purchasing an additional 41,689 shares during the period. 71.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

