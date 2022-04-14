Zacks Investment Research Lowers Brady (NYSE:BRC) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brady Corporation is a world leader in complete identification solutions that help companies improve productivity, performance, safety and security. Brady’s products help customers increase safety, security, productivity and performance and include high-performance labels, signs, safety devices, printing systems and software. The Company has a diverse customer base in electronics, telecommunications, manufacturing, electrical, construction, medical, aerospace and a variety of other industries. Brady helps identify people and enhance security by ensuring the right persons are in the right places at the right time. Brady helps customers create and maintain safer work environments and comply with regulatory standards. Brady high-performance materials clearly identify products, components and other assets, even in the most extreme conditions. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BRC. StockNews.com raised shares of Brady from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Brady from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th.

NYSE:BRC opened at $45.55 on Monday. Brady has a 12-month low of $41.69 and a 12-month high of $61.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.31.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70. Brady had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $318.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Brady will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Brady’s payout ratio is 35.16%.

In other news, VP Russell Shaller acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.50 per share, with a total value of $435,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brady by 11.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 64,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Brady during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,550,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brady by 17.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 189,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,592,000 after purchasing an additional 28,468 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brady by 100.0% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Brady during the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials, printing systems, RFID and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

