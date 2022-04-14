Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) to Hold

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Immunocore Holdings plc is a late-stage biotechnology company. It engages in development of a novel class of T cell receptor bispecific immunotherapies designed to treat diseases, including cancer, infectious and autoimmune disease. Immunocore Holdings plc is based in Abingdon, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of IMCR opened at $36.37 on Tuesday. Immunocore has a fifty-two week low of $18.43 and a fifty-two week high of $42.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.16. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.13). Immunocore had a negative return on equity of 61.97% and a negative net margin of 495.40%. The business had revenue of $8.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 million. Research analysts forecast that Immunocore will post -4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMCR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Immunocore during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Immunocore by 11,505.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Immunocore by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Immunocore in the 3rd quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Immunocore in the 3rd quarter valued at $163,000. Institutional investors own 44.09% of the company’s stock.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. Its other programs for oncology comprise IMC-C103C that is in Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with solid tumor cancers, including non-small-cell lung (NSCLC), gastric, head and neck, ovarian, and synovial sarcoma cancers; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising NSCLC, small-cell lung, endometrial, ovarian, cutaneous melanoma, and breast cancers.

