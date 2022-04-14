Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.13 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) to report sales of $2.13 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Ulta Beauty’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.19 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.07 billion. Ulta Beauty reported sales of $1.94 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will report full-year sales of $9.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.11 billion to $9.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $9.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.60 billion to $10.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ulta Beauty.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.85. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 54.42%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ULTA shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ulta Beauty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $391.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.64.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total transaction of $2,053,443.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.4% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.7% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.2% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.7% in the third quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 88.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ULTA stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $415.39. 21,227 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 618,225. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $381.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $383.66. Ulta Beauty has a 52 week low of $299.77 and a 52 week high of $422.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.65.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

