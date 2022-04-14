Zacks: Brokerages Expect Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) to Post $1.08 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $1.08 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Installed Building Products’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.17. Installed Building Products reported earnings of $0.90 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Installed Building Products will report full year earnings of $6.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.45 to $6.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.19 to $7.96. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Installed Building Products.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.11). Installed Building Products had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 42.34%. The firm had revenue of $533.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Installed Building Products from $114.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Installed Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $117.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Zelman & Associates raised Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Installed Building Products in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.67.

Shares of Installed Building Products stock traded up $1.17 on Monday, reaching $80.55. 305,999 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,430. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 1.87. Installed Building Products has a 52 week low of $75.95 and a 52 week high of $141.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is 22.44%.

In other news, Director Lawrence A. Hilsheimer purchased 513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $97.30 per share, for a total transaction of $49,914.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 20.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBP. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,839,794 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $536,497,000 after buying an additional 90,724 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,861,126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $260,037,000 after buying an additional 655,406 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,556,958 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $166,829,000 after buying an additional 18,924 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 1,807.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 663,892 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,135,000 after buying an additional 629,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 484,740 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,728,000 after buying an additional 121,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

About Installed Building Products (Get Rating)

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

