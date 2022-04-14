Zacks: Brokerages Expect Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Will Announce Earnings of $1.25 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $1.25 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Eversource Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.21. Eversource Energy reported earnings per share of $1.15 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Eversource Energy will report full-year earnings of $4.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.08 to $4.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Eversource Energy.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 9.29%. Eversource Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research cut Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.22.

Shares of Eversource Energy stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $93.07. The company had a trading volume of 17,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,629,627. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $78.44 and a 1-year high of $93.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.01. The stock has a market cap of $32.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.03%.

In related news, insider Cotton M. Cleveland sold 1,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $156,156.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James W. Hunt III sold 4,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,374 shares of company stock valued at $895,464. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ES. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $750,000. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 3,750.0% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.3% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 33,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 78.9% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Finally, First American Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 19.3% in the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 3,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. 80.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eversource Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eversource Energy (ES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.