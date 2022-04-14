Zacks: Brokerages Expect Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.86 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) will report sales of $4.86 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Becton, Dickinson and’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.77 billion to $4.92 billion. Becton, Dickinson and reported sales of $4.91 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and will report full-year sales of $19.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.14 billion to $19.71 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $20.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.60 billion to $20.66 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Becton, Dickinson and.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.55 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on BDX. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $276.25.

In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 841 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.70, for a total transaction of $228,499.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexandre Conroy sold 6,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.16, for a total transaction of $1,731,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,625 shares of company stock worth $5,868,516. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.5% during the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 77,718 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $20,673,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 5.7% during the first quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 33,443 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 29.9% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,503 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 6.6% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 808 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.9% during the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 11,405 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. 84.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $272.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,675. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $267.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $255.38. Becton, Dickinson and has a one year low of $235.13 and a one year high of $280.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $77.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 60.21%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

