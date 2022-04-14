Zacks: Brokerages Expect Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) to Post -$0.24 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) will announce earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the highest is ($0.23). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.40) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.45). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $0.23. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 48.92% and a negative net margin of 396.81%. The company had revenue of $23.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.20.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 93,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 226,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

AUPH stock opened at $12.28 on Monday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $33.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.21.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

