Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Will Post Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Veeva Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.93 and the lowest is $0.91. Veeva Systems reported earnings of $0.91 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Veeva Systems will report full-year earnings of $4.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.99 to $4.04. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.58 to $4.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Veeva Systems.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $485.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.98 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 23.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Veeva Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $268.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $278.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $303.00 to $288.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.58.

Shares of NYSE VEEV traded down $4.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $192.65. 12,766 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 952,440. Veeva Systems has a 52-week low of $166.48 and a 52-week high of $343.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $251.64. The company has a market capitalization of $29.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.78.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.14, for a total transaction of $4,142,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total value of $2,354,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 76,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,481,000 after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 174,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 43,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 32,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,302,000 after buying an additional 7,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veeva Systems (VEEV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.