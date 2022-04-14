Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Will Announce Earnings of $1.95 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) will announce $1.95 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Shell’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.02. Shell reported earnings of $0.82 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 137.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shell will report full-year earnings of $8.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.36 to $10.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $8.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.42 to $10.79. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Shell.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.25. Shell had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $90.22 billion for the quarter.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SHEL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shell from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,600 ($33.88) to GBX 2,700 ($35.18) in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Shell from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,038 ($26.56) to GBX 2,551 ($33.24) in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,440 ($31.80) to GBX 2,570 ($33.49) in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shell presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,156.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,484,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth $23,451,000. Hikari Power Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth $18,781,000. Allied Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth $9,283,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth $8,746,000. 11.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHEL stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.25. The company had a trading volume of 267,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,474,062. Shell has a fifty-two week low of $48.27 and a fifty-two week high of $57.21. The company has a market capitalization of $218.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 37.21%.

Shell Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shell (SHEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.