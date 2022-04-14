Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.98 Billion

Brokerages expect Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) to post $2.98 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.30 billion and the lowest is $2.55 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $2.53 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $11.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.18 billion to $12.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $12.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.82 billion to $13.78 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $18.49 by $5.23. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.24% and a return on equity of 55.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.72 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on REGN. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $605.00 to $632.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $780.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $727.94.

NASDAQ REGN traded up $16.92 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $732.71. The company had a trading volume of 28,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,259. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $656.07 and a 200 day moving average of $629.33. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $477.92 and a 1-year high of $747.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.21.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.14, for a total transaction of $60,714.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.46, for a total transaction of $607,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,459 shares of company stock valued at $30,177,797 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $609,222,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,591,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,899,642,000 after purchasing an additional 489,084 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,342,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $812,608,000 after purchasing an additional 404,567 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,366,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,668,639,000 after acquiring an additional 333,312 shares during the period. Finally, Dodge & Cox purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $176,271,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

