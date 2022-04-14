Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) to Post $2.94 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) to announce $2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Qorvo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.93 to $2.94. Qorvo posted earnings per share of $2.74 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qorvo will report full year earnings of $12.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.16 to $12.18. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $12.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.31 to $13.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Qorvo.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 24.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.95 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QRVO. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Qorvo from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Qorvo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Qorvo from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer downgraded Qorvo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.50.

In related news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total value of $113,462.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QRVO. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Qorvo by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $116.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.63. Qorvo has a 52-week low of $111.74 and a 52-week high of $201.68. The company has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.86 and its 200 day moving average is $145.96.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

