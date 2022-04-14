Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Enjoy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENJY) to Post -$0.45 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Enjoy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENJY – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.45) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Enjoy Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.38). Enjoy Technology posted earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 195.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Enjoy Technology will report full year earnings of ($1.26) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($0.96). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.28). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Enjoy Technology.

Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.27).

ENJY has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Enjoy Technology in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Enjoy Technology from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Enjoy Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enjoy Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Enjoy Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENJY. King Street Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Enjoy Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,827,000. Oak Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Enjoy Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,322,000. Highland Management Partners 9 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enjoy Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,012,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enjoy Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,050,000. Finally, Tran Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Enjoy Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,511,000. 73.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ENJY traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $3.13. 259 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,506. The stock has a market cap of $375.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.43. Enjoy Technology has a fifty-two week low of $2.69 and a fifty-two week high of $12.16.

Enjoy Technology, Inc operates mobile retail stores in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

