Zacks: Analysts Expect Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.29 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) will announce sales of $17.29 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Tesla’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $14.33 billion and the highest is $19.07 billion. Tesla posted sales of $10.39 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tesla will report full year sales of $82.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $64.37 billion to $93.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $110.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $81.28 billion to $134.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tesla.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.37. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $980.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and issued a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $950.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $942.74.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,026.75, for a total value of $1,283,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,141.94, for a total transaction of $1,484,522.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,121 shares of company stock worth $62,619,390 over the last three months. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Tesla by 766.7% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $37.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $984.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,082,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,685,702. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $923.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $971.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $989.19 billion, a PE ratio of 201.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Tesla has a 12 month low of $546.98 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49.

Tesla Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tesla (TSLA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.