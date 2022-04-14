Zacks: Analysts Expect Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.68 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Scholar Rock’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.16) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Scholar Rock reported earnings per share of ($0.76) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scholar Rock will report full year earnings of ($3.96) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.37) to ($3.18). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($4.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.99) to ($3.20). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Scholar Rock.

Get Scholar Rock alerts:

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 million. Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 700.46% and a negative return on equity of 64.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.81) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SRRK shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scholar Rock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Scholar Rock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Scholar Rock by 144.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Scholar Rock during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Scholar Rock during the first quarter valued at about $108,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Scholar Rock during the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SRRK opened at $10.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.13. Scholar Rock has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The stock has a market cap of $373.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.15.

About Scholar Rock (Get Rating)

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Scholar Rock (SRRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.