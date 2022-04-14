Zacks: Analysts Expect Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) to Announce $0.80 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Equity Residential’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.78 and the highest is $0.81. Equity Residential posted earnings per share of $0.68 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Equity Residential will report full-year earnings of $3.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $3.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $3.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Equity Residential.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.60. Equity Residential had a net margin of 54.09% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $645.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equity Residential’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

EQR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $87.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

EQR stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $91.16. The company had a trading volume of 27,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,570. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $70.98 and a 52 week high of $93.03. The company has a market cap of $34.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.09 and a 200 day moving average of $87.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. This is a boost from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.62%.

In other Equity Residential news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 3,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $327,081.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $9,201,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,371 shares of company stock worth $9,955,478 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Equity Residential by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Equity Residential by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Equity Residential by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. First Command Bank raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Residential (Get Rating)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Equity Residential (EQR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.