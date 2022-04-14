Zacks: Analysts Anticipate USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) to Announce $0.74 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for USA Truck’s earnings. USA Truck posted earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that USA Truck will report full-year earnings of $3.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for USA Truck.

Get USA Truck alerts:

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.60. USA Truck had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The firm had revenue of $200.85 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of USA Truck from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USA Truck from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of USA Truck in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of USA Truck from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

USAK stock traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $14.86. 282,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,562. USA Truck has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $29.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USAK. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of USA Truck by 3.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of USA Truck by 1.1% during the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 78,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of USA Truck by 246.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of USA Truck by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,982 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of USA Truck by 4.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 68,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.53% of the company’s stock.

USA Truck Company Profile (Get Rating)

USA Truck, Inc engages in the provision of transportation of general commodities. It operates through the following segments: Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment includes one-way truckload, and dedicated freight motor carrier services. The USAT Logistics segment offers freight brokerage, logistics and rail intermodal services.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on USA Truck (USAK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for USA Truck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Truck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.