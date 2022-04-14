Zacks: Analysts Anticipate REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $605.19 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) will announce $605.19 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for REV Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $587.11 million and the highest estimate coming in at $619.30 million. REV Group posted sales of $643.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that REV Group will report full-year sales of $2.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.50 billion to $2.68 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow REV Group.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.44 million. REV Group had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on REVG. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of REV Group from $15.50 to $13.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of REV Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of REV Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of REV Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of REV Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.71.

Shares of REVG traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.45. 305,317 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,100. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.75. The company has a market capitalization of $783.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. REV Group has a 12 month low of $11.20 and a 12 month high of $22.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.30%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in REV Group by 11.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,384,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,074,000 after buying an additional 351,152 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in REV Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,289,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,546,000 after purchasing an additional 114,516 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in REV Group by 106.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,171,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,149 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in REV Group by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,559,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,214,000 after purchasing an additional 326,183 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in REV Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,962,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,686,000 after purchasing an additional 23,324 shares during the period. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brands.

