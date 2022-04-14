Zacks: Analysts Anticipate DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) to Announce -$0.11 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) to announce ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for DHT’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.08). DHT reported earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 320%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DHT will report full year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.37. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.67. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow DHT.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $49.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.83 million. DHT had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.66%. DHT’s revenue was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DHT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DHT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.53.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of DHT by 15.7% in the third quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 444,639 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 60,270 shares in the last quarter. VR Advisory Services Ltd acquired a new stake in DHT in the third quarter valued at $1,260,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in DHT by 831.3% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 841,171 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,493,000 after buying an additional 750,848 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in DHT in the third quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in DHT by 47.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 332,799 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after buying an additional 107,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DHT opened at $6.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.78. DHT has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $7.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. DHT’s payout ratio is currently -100.00%.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 17, 2022, it had a fleet of 26 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,043,657 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

