Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $48.47 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) will post $48.47 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Definitive Healthcare’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $49.11 million and the lowest is $48.12 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Definitive Healthcare will report full year sales of $220.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $219.15 million to $220.92 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $274.82 million, with estimates ranging from $267.55 million to $281.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Definitive Healthcare.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $46.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.78 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DH shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Definitive Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $46.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Definitive Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Definitive Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Definitive Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

In other Definitive Healthcare news, CFO Richard Douglas Booth bought 2,374 shares of Definitive Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.06 per share, with a total value of $49,996.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Definitive Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Steph & Co. bought a new position in Definitive Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Definitive Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 4,252 shares during the period. 97.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Definitive Healthcare stock traded down $0.75 on Monday, hitting $25.00. 294,150 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 610,224. Definitive Healthcare has a one year low of $18.15 and a one year high of $50.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.95.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

