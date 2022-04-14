Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $48.47 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) will post $48.47 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Definitive Healthcare’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $49.11 million and the lowest is $48.12 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Definitive Healthcare will report full year sales of $220.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $219.15 million to $220.92 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $274.82 million, with estimates ranging from $267.55 million to $281.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Definitive Healthcare.
Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $46.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.78 million.
In other Definitive Healthcare news, CFO Richard Douglas Booth bought 2,374 shares of Definitive Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.06 per share, with a total value of $49,996.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Definitive Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Steph & Co. bought a new position in Definitive Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Definitive Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 4,252 shares during the period. 97.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of Definitive Healthcare stock traded down $0.75 on Monday, hitting $25.00. 294,150 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 610,224. Definitive Healthcare has a one year low of $18.15 and a one year high of $50.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.95.
About Definitive Healthcare (Get Rating)
Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.
