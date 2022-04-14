Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) to Post $0.29 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cactus’ earnings. Cactus posted earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 163.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cactus will report full year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $2.21. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.42. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cactus.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Cactus had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $129.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis.

WHD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Cactus from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America lowered Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Cactus from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.83.

NYSE WHD traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.11. 14,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,042. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.34. Cactus has a 1-year low of $27.26 and a 1-year high of $64.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.72 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.01%.

In related news, CFO Stephen Tadlock sold 26,022 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total transaction of $1,636,783.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Bender sold 82,067 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total value of $4,198,547.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 235,206 shares of company stock worth $12,856,083 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHD. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cactus by 144.2% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Cactus in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Cactus in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Cactus in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Cactus by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

