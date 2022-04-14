Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $29.58 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating) will announce sales of $29.58 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Broadwind’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $27.65 million to $31.50 million. Broadwind posted sales of $32.73 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Broadwind will report full-year sales of $157.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $147.30 million to $167.05 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $163.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Broadwind.

Get Broadwind alerts:

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $26.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.92 million. Broadwind had a negative return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 1.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadwind in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Broadwind in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadwind in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadwind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWEN. Alerus Financial NA acquired a new position in Broadwind in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in Broadwind in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Broadwind by 64.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadwind in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadwind in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadwind stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.03. 99,754 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,275. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.28. Broadwind has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $5.90. The company has a market cap of $40.64 million, a PE ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.21.

About Broadwind (Get Rating)

Broadwind, Inc is engaged in the manufacture of structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to customers in industrial markets.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Broadwind (BWEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Broadwind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadwind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.