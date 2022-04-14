YVS.Finance (YVS) Price Reaches $0.11 on Top Exchanges

YVS.Finance (YVS) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. Over the last week, YVS.Finance has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. YVS.Finance has a total market capitalization of $140,066.05 and $34,362.00 worth of YVS.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YVS.Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000268 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002507 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00044305 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,007.21 or 0.07538484 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39,926.74 or 1.00088380 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00041011 BTC.

YVS.Finance Coin Profile

YVS.Finance’s genesis date was December 10th, 2020. YVS.Finance’s total supply is 1,853,610 coins and its circulating supply is 1,307,002 coins. YVS.Finance’s official website is yvs.finance . YVS.Finance’s official Twitter account is @YVSFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “YVS.Finance is a yield-farming, vaults and staking deflationary token with no admin control. All functions pre-programmed in smart contracts, from the pre-sale to the last token distributed. “

