YFValue (YFV) Price Hits $1.63 on Exchanges

YFValue (YFV) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 14th. One YFValue coin can now be purchased for $1.63 or 0.00008941 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, YFValue has traded flat against the dollar. YFValue has a market capitalization of $7.54 million and approximately $1,534.00 worth of YFValue was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002502 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003424 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002498 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00033761 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.85 or 0.00104550 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About YFValue

YFValue (CRYPTO:YFV) is a coin. YFValue’s total supply is 4,646,342 coins and its circulating supply is 4,633,852 coins. YFValue’s official website is yfv.finance . YFValue’s official message board is medium.com/@yfv.finance . YFValue’s official Twitter account is @value_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “YFV is the governance token of YFValue protocol. The project aims to bring the true value of yield farming finance accessible to all users, regardless of whether the user is a big whale or small minnow, via its unique features, namely the voting of the inflationary rate of the supply and a referral system with automatic burning done fully on-chain. “

Buying and Selling YFValue

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YFValue directly using U.S. dollars.

