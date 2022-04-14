Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yara International ASA is the world’s leading supplier of mineral fertilizers with particular strength in nitrogen based fertilizers. Yara has a local presence in 50 countries worldwide. Yara offers fertilizers meeting the nutrient needs of local crops supported by agronomic advice to make farming more profitable and agriculture more sustainable. Yara has a strong position in industrial markets in Europe as a supplier of nitrogen based chemicals and is the leading supplier of liquid CO2. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Yara International ASA from 440.00 to 482.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Yara International ASA from 500.00 to 540.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Yara International ASA from 360.00 to 400.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Yara International ASA from 415.00 to 470.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $411.57.

Yara International ASA stock opened at $28.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Yara International ASA has a 52 week low of $21.96 and a 52 week high of $28.68. The company has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.49.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.34). Yara International ASA had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Yara International ASA will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway, European Union, Europe, Africa, Asia, North and Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand. The offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate; compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium; and blended products, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

