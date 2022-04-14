Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF) Director Mark Grabowski Sells 5,175,000 Shares

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) Director Mark Grabowski sold 5,175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $103,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:XPOF opened at $22.50 on Thursday. Xponential Fitness, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.87 and a 12 month high of $26.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.99.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). The business had revenue of $49.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.58 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Xponential Fitness, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XPOF. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 119.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Xponential Fitness in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. 21.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xponential Fitness from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Xponential Fitness from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Xponential Fitness in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.15.

Xponential Fitness

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in the United States and internationally. The company offers fitness and wellness services, including pilates, barre, cycling, stretching, rowing, yoga, boxing, dancing, running, and functional training under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

