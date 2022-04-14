Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) Receives Neutral Rating from Eight Capital

Eight Capital restated their neutral rating on shares of Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a C$2.75 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$2.40.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on XBC. National Bank Financial upgraded Xebec Adsorption from a sector perform spec overwgt rating to an outperform spec overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Cormark downgraded Xebec Adsorption from a market perform rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Xebec Adsorption from C$3.25 to C$3.75 in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities downgraded Xebec Adsorption from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Xebec Adsorption in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set a hold rating and a C$3.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$3.81.

XBC opened at C$2.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$392.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.98, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Xebec Adsorption has a 1-year low of C$1.37 and a 1-year high of C$5.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.34.

Xebec Adsorption Inc designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates through Systems and Support segments. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

