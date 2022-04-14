Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) Price Target Increased to C$3.50 by Analysts at Raymond James

Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Raymond James from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial upgraded Xebec Adsorption from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Xebec Adsorption from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$5.00 to C$2.25 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Xebec Adsorption in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities lowered Xebec Adsorption from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xebec Adsorption currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.96.

XEBEF stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.95. 74,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,494. Xebec Adsorption has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $4.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.86.

Xebec Adsorption, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of environmentally responsible purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air. It operates through the following segments: Systems, Service, and Infrastructure. The System segment provides renewable natural gas, hydrogen, and renewable hydrogen for a variety of applications, from fuel cells to fossil fuel replacement applications for low carbon transportation fuels.

