Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) Price Target Increased to C$3.50 by Analysts at Raymond James

Apr 14th, 2022

Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEFGet Rating) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Raymond James from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial upgraded Xebec Adsorption from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Xebec Adsorption from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$5.00 to C$2.25 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Xebec Adsorption in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities lowered Xebec Adsorption from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xebec Adsorption currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.96.

XEBEF stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.95. 74,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,494. Xebec Adsorption has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $4.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.86.

About Xebec Adsorption (Get Rating)

Xebec Adsorption, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of environmentally responsible purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air. It operates through the following segments: Systems, Service, and Infrastructure. The System segment provides renewable natural gas, hydrogen, and renewable hydrogen for a variety of applications, from fuel cells to fossil fuel replacement applications for low carbon transportation fuels.

