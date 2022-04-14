Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Trading 4.4% Lower Over Last Week

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $41,229.36 or 0.99997037 BTC on popular exchanges. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market cap of $11.43 billion and approximately $233.56 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Wrapped Bitcoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.67 or 0.00059842 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001289 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00025135 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001958 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002425 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00008899 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 277,279 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.