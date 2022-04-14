Woodcoin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $11,511.00 (LOG)

Woodcoin (LOG) traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. Woodcoin has a total market cap of $5.07 million and $11,511.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Woodcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.63 or 0.00001530 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Woodcoin has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Woodcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,230.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,119.03 or 0.07564838 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $110.18 or 0.00267239 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $342.24 or 0.00830072 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00013813 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.56 or 0.00093528 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $238.11 or 0.00577502 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00007038 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $152.98 or 0.00371031 BTC.

About Woodcoin

Woodcoin (CRYPTO:LOG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Buying and Selling Woodcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Woodcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Woodcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Woodcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Woodcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.