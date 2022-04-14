Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark started coverage on shares of Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

WIX has been the topic of several other research reports. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $170.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Wix.com from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Guggenheim lowered shares of Wix.com from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $250.00 to $140.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wix.com has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $187.94.

WIX stock opened at $96.27 on Wednesday. Wix.com has a 52-week low of $70.70 and a 52-week high of $329.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.90 and a beta of 1.44.

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.35). Wix.com had a negative net margin of 14.03% and a negative return on equity of 94.76%. The business had revenue of $328.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.80) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Wix.com will post -5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Wix.com by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 150 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Wix.com by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 160 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wix.com by 5,261.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 697 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Wix.com by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

