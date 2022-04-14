WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:HYZD) Trading 0.4% Higher

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:HYZD – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.73 and last traded at $21.63. 177,024 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 121,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.55.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.96.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.