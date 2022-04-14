WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXGE) Shares Down 1%

WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXGE – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $33.18 and last traded at $33.18. 758 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 3,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.53.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.19.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund (DXGE)
- Bed Bath & Beyond Uncovers The Problem With Q1 Earnings Season
- Fasten Your Seatbelts, Fastenal Is About To Move Higher
- Three Beaten Up Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.