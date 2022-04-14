Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Willis Towers Watson Public from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $238.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $244.00.

Shares of NASDAQ WTW opened at $233.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $229.46. Willis Towers Watson Public has a fifty-two week low of $199.78 and a fifty-two week high of $271.87.

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $5.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 44.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 13.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is presently 9.87%.

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, CEO Carl Aaron Hess sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.26, for a total value of $723,558.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.88, for a total value of $331,632.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,232,012. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

