Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Price Target Increased to C$17.50 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SPGYF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$13.25 to C$14.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$9.00 to C$9.25 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.67.

Shares of SPGYF traded up $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $8.58. The stock had a trading volume of 85,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,260. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.74 and a 200 day moving average of $6.62. Whitecap Resources has a twelve month low of $3.64 and a twelve month high of $8.73.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 14, 2022, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 701,829 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

