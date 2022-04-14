Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Stock Holdings Reduced by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Whirlpool by 255.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,483,000 after purchasing an additional 94,587 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Whirlpool by 15.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 416,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,736,000 after purchasing an additional 55,658 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Whirlpool by 10.2% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 34,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 18.1% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,018,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 61.4% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 29,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,917,000 after buying an additional 11,039 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $209,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WHR opened at $177.16 on Thursday. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $164.52 and a 12-month high of $257.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $191.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.97.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $0.26. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 8.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 27.28 EPS for the current year.

Whirlpool announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, February 14th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 16.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. This is a positive change from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is currently 24.67%.

WHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Whirlpool from $295.00 to $221.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Whirlpool from $280.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.86.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

