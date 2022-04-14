Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC) Short Interest Down 87.5% in March

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 87.5% from the March 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

WINC stock opened at $24.51 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.86 and a 200-day moving average of $25.55. Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF has a 12-month low of $24.38 and a 12-month high of $26.51.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a $0.027 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 256,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,653,000 after purchasing an additional 15,277 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 77,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after buying an additional 4,426 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 7,720,500.0% in the third quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 77,205 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF in the third quarter worth $1,774,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 221.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 30,009 shares in the last quarter.

