Wesbanco Bank Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. trimmed its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5.9% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after buying an additional 2,956 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 28.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 557,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,928,000 after buying an additional 123,889 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

PFG has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Principal Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.27.

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $74.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.52. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.66 and a 1-year high of $80.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.14.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.83%.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

