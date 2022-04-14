Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 1,921 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,775 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,921 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. First National Bank of South Miami grew its position in TJX Companies by 904.8% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 422 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded TJX Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen dropped their price target on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.29.

TJX opened at $63.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $74.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.84. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.92 and a 1-year high of $77.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.19 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 55.47% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 38.52%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

