Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 1,048 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. decreased its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,215,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $757,599,000 after buying an additional 44,535 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,485,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,078,000 after buying an additional 2,284,632 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,304,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,048,000 after buying an additional 108,135 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,081,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,174,000 after buying an additional 597,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,483,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,310,000 after buying an additional 27,410 shares in the last quarter. 56.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 10,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.97, for a total value of $1,229,822.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 18,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.47, for a total transaction of $2,225,330.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 81,975 shares of company stock valued at $9,821,709. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Prudential Financial stock opened at $116.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $43.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.36. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.51 and a 12-month high of $124.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.79. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 24.73%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PRU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Evercore ISI cut Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.14.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

