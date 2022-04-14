Wesbanco Bank Inc. Reduces Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lowered its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,869 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PPL by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 138,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PPL by 2.2% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 19,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group grew its stake in shares of PPL by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 16,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,950,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 0.6% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 83,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,341,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PPL in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of PPL from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PPL from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PPL currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.80.

NYSE PPL opened at $28.97 on Thursday. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $25.26 and a 12-month high of $30.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.08). PPL had a negative net margin of 25.59% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently -41.88%.

In other PPL news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 29,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $875,389.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory N. Dudkin sold 5,432 shares of PPL stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total transaction of $159,103.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

