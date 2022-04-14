Wesbanco Bank Inc. Makes New $469,000 Investment in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 5,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Skyline Champion by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 291,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,480,000 after buying an additional 12,539 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Skyline Champion by 194.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 232,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,951,000 after buying an additional 153,293 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Skyline Champion by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Skyline Champion by 9.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 44,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after buying an additional 3,973 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC lifted its stake in Skyline Champion by 64.3% in the third quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 275,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,543,000 after buying an additional 107,821 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Skyline Champion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on Skyline Champion from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Skyline Champion from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Skyline Champion from $103.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Skyline Champion in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyline Champion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.40.

Shares of Skyline Champion stock opened at $53.08 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.92. Skyline Champion Co. has a 12-month low of $38.96 and a 12-month high of $85.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.40. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 9.68%. The business had revenue of $534.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Skyline Champion’s revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 6,931 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total transaction of $518,785.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.55, for a total value of $171,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Skyline Champion Company Profile (Get Rating)

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes in the United Statesp; and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.