Wesbanco Bank Inc. Makes New $380,000 Investment in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $195,000. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

SCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $75.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.75.

Service Co. International stock opened at $70.99 on Thursday. Service Co. International has a 12-month low of $50.99 and a 12-month high of $71.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.20. Service Co. International had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 40.83%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.19%.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

