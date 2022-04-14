Wesbanco Bank Inc. Lowers Stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 160,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $4,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ELAN. 1ST Source Bank raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 0.5% in the third quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 78,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Elanco Animal Health by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in Elanco Animal Health by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. 97.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ELAN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.43.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director R David Hoover bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.66 per share, for a total transaction of $143,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $26.26 on Thursday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12-month low of $24.15 and a 12-month high of $37.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.48 and its 200-day moving average is $28.80.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a positive return on equity of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

