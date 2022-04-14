Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $511,000 Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 41.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in MetLife by 10.2% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 170,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,531,000 after buying an additional 15,800 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in MetLife during the third quarter worth about $2,104,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in MetLife by 183.2% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 23,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 15,187 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,182,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,579,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 79.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 503,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,066,000 after purchasing an additional 223,315 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

In other MetLife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $3,996,478.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

MET stock opened at $70.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.43. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.21 and a fifty-two week high of $72.55.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $20.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.67 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 9.22%. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. Research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on MetLife in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on MetLife in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.14.

MetLife Company Profile (Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.