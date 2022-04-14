Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $39.89 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,109 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,422 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up 1.4% of Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $39,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 173.1% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot stock opened at $310.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $325.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $359.92. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $293.59 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The stock has a market cap of $320.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.04.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.97%.

HD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Home Depot from $413.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Home Depot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.08.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

