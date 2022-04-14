Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $3.29 Million Stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. cut its stake in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,024 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,386 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $3,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PSTG. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 177.2% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Pure Storage by 108.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pure Storage during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pure Storage stock opened at $31.35 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.45 and a 200-day moving average of $29.24. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.79 and a 52-week high of $36.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $708.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.93 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 6.57% and a negative return on equity of 4.90%. The business’s revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 11,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $407,052.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ajay Singh sold 36,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total transaction of $1,249,663.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PSTG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pure Storage has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.30.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

